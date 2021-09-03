Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,830 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $10,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GLPI stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

