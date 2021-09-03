Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 926 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $10,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its position in shares of CDW by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 11,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of CDW by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $203.26 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $203.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

