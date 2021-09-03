Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,530,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,712 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after acquiring an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,058,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,657,000 after acquiring an additional 688,260 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after acquiring an additional 607,038 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

