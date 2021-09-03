Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,312 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $68.36 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.