Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.57 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 227.8% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,153,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

AON stock opened at $290.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $290.58.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.06.

In other news, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

