Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $15.26 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after purchasing an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $142,597,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after acquiring an additional 636,384 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $224.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

