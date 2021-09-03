Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $16.10 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 573,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 271.9% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 48,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 475,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 61,729 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 185,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE:TFC opened at $56.60 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $57.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

