Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.60 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

