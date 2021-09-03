Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,793 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

