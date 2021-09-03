Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,661,000 after buying an additional 3,889,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,797,000 after buying an additional 1,110,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

