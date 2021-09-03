Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $212.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.48 and its 200-day moving average is $228.41. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

