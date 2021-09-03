Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,852 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Celanese by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Celanese by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CE opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $171.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

