Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 13,749 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Nucor by 312.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 128.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $115.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $91.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

