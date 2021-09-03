Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 7,781 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of Chart Industries worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

GTLS opened at $195.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

