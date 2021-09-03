Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 93,881 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,881 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after acquiring an additional 907,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

