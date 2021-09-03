Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Position Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,568 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NCLH opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

