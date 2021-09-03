Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Increased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for 1.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. 26,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,167. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $204.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.