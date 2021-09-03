Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 4.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price was down 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $245.31 and last traded at $247.20. Approximately 27,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,452,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.26.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at $657,336.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,858.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,064 shares of company stock valued at $16,732,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Novavax by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Novavax by 89.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Novavax by 14.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Novavax by 300.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

