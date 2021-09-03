Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.
NYSE:NVO traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $101.16. 37,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $238.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.