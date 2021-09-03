Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $101.16. 37,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $63.22 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $238.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

