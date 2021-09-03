NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will post sales of $423.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.00 million and the highest is $429.00 million. NOW reported sales of $326.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NOW.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

DNOW opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NOW by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 838,137 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in NOW by 3.0% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 801,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NOW by 8.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 535,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NOW by 7.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

