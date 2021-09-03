NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Down 3%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s stock price traded down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.82 and last traded at $15.90. 4,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,835,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $400,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $463,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

