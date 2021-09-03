NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $222.25 million and approximately $26.40 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00060922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00127722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.64 or 0.00790266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00046776 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,274,126,737 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

