Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NUFMF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NUFMF)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Nufarm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NUFMF)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

