NULS Price Tops $0.64 on Major Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001273 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $63.87 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00066260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00131799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00154619 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.35 or 0.07870627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,286.13 or 0.99810335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.57 or 0.00824841 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

