Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Up 6.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Friday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nutanix traded as high as $43.48 and last traded at $43.13. 105,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,033,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

