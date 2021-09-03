Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NVG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,843. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.