Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NVG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,843. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
