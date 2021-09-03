Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NEA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 1,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,391. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

In related news, VP Gifford R. Zimmerman sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $31,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.