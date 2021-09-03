Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NAZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.66. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.25% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

