Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE NCA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 59,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,681. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.76% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

