Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NAC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $16.22.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

