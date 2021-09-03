Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.