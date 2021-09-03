Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.06. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEMD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 26,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 46,246 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

