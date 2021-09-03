Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. 8,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,711. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

