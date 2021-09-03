Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NMS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.00. 4,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $16.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

