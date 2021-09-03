Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NOM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 1,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) by 114.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

