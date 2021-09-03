Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.87. 16,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,524. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

