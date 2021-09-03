Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NRK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,945. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

