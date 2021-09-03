Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 36,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,401. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
