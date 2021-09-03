Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NAN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,903. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

