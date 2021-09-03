Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NAN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,903. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.69.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
