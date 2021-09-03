Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NXN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.