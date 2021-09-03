Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NIM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,041. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

