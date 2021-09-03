Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE NXQ traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $15.72. 49,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.