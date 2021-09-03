Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.44.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 178.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.