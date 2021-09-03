Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. 37,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,157. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.31% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

