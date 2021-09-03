Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE NPV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,353. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.41. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

