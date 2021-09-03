Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Shares Up 3%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 5,925,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 8,314,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the second quarter worth $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the first quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nxt-ID during the first quarter worth $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 100.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nxt-ID by 92.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

