Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $358.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report sales of $358.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.55 million and the highest is $363.10 million. Oak Street Health reported sales of $217.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a PE ratio of -38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $1,472,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,882,385.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $332,577.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,285,996.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 969,230 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,267. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 61.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,213,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

