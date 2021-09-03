Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as 17.18 and last traded at 17.18. Approximately 2,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,802,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.66.

OTLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist cut Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,690,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

