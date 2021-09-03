OctoFi Price Tops $10.61 on Major Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for approximately $10.61 or 0.00021055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $8.46 million and approximately $41,969.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.85 or 0.00789675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046920 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

