ODUWA (OWC) Price Up 2.8% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001086 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $9,362.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,138.11 or 1.00080242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00048258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008532 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00073577 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001783 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007844 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

