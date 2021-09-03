Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $271.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average is $242.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Okta by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 14.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,787,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,908,000 after acquiring an additional 224,981 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.